Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Raised to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EWTX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,710. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other news, Director Badreddin Edris sold 115,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $3,399,466.24. Following the sale, the director owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,500.80. The trade was a 85.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 128.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Edgewise Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Edgewise Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple near?term clinical catalysts could drive upside: management flagged CIRRUS?HCM 12?week data for EDG?7500 and Phase 1 healthy?adult data for EDG?15400 (with planned heart?failure studies) expected in H1 2026, and pivotal GRAND CANYON results for sevasemten in Becker muscular dystrophy anticipated in Q4 2026. These readouts materially de?risk the pipeline and are likely the main reason investors are buying the stock. PR Newswire: Q4 & Full Year 2025 Results

Multiple near?term clinical catalysts could drive upside: management flagged CIRRUS?HCM 12?week data for EDG?7500 and Phase 1 healthy?adult data for EDG?15400 (with planned heart?failure studies) expected in H1 2026, and pivotal GRAND CANYON results for sevasemten in Becker muscular dystrophy anticipated in Q4 2026. These readouts materially de?risk the pipeline and are likely the main reason investors are buying the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company increased R&D investment in Q4, signaling management is funding those near?term trials and pivotal work — a positive for long?term value creation if the upcoming readouts are favorable. BizWest: R&D boost

Company increased R&D investment in Q4, signaling management is funding those near?term trials and pivotal work — a positive for long?term value creation if the upcoming readouts are favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst modeling: HC Wainwright published quarterly EPS forecasts for 2026 (Q1 -$0.43, Q2 -$0.47, Q3 -$0.51, Q4 -$0.60; full?year -$1.45). These estimates reinforce expectations of continued operating losses as the company advances trials; they provide a near?term earnings framework but don’t change the pipeline narrative. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright estimates

Analyst modeling: HC Wainwright published quarterly EPS forecasts for 2026 (Q1 -$0.43, Q2 -$0.47, Q3 -$0.51, Q4 -$0.60; full?year -$1.45). These estimates reinforce expectations of continued operating losses as the company advances trials; they provide a near?term earnings framework but don’t change the pipeline narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: recent coverage (e.g., Yahoo Finance) examines EWTX’s strong multi?year returns and recent momentum, useful for investors assessing whether current share price already reflects upcoming catalysts. Yahoo Finance: Valuation piece

Valuation discussion: recent coverage (e.g., Yahoo Finance) examines EWTX’s strong multi?year returns and recent momentum, useful for investors assessing whether current share price already reflects upcoming catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings miss and near?term financial drag: Edgewise reported EPS of ($0.47) for the quarter, missing the consensus ($0.43). The combination of the miss and higher R&D spend increases short?term risk and means more funding will likely be required before positive cash flow. Press Release: Q4 Results

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery and development of precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases. The company leverages its expertise in small-molecule chemistry and ion channel biology to address severe, unmet medical needs, particularly in the areas of kidney disorders and neuromuscular diseases.

At the core of Edgewise’s pipeline is EWTX-101, a novel, orally available inhibitor of TRPC5, a calcium channel implicated in nephrotic syndromes such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and other proteinuric kidney diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.