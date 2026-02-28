Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stake Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,569,260,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670,302 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,933,000 after buying an additional 231,980 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,513,000 after buying an additional 225,545 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $1,488,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,494.40. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,409 shares of company stock worth $30,895,377. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $570.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $590.00 price target (down from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $503.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.48. The firm has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

