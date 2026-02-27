Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $6.25. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Borr Drilling traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.0750, with a volume of 8138796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.
The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $259.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.65 million. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.
Borr Drilling is an international offshore drilling contractor providing premium jack-up drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Established in 2016 and incorporated in Bermuda with headquarters in Hamilton, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BORR. Borr Drilling focuses exclusively on the ownership and operation of mobile offshore jack-up rigs, catering to exploration and production drilling projects in both mature and emerging hydrocarbon regions.
The company’s core business activities encompass the long-term contracting of high-specification jack-up rigs suitable for shallow-to-intermediate water depths.
