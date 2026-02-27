GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 110,926 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the January 29th total of 230,694 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:GUNGF opened at $15.40 on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc is a Japan-based interactive entertainment company specializing in the development and publication of digital games. Established in 1998 under the name ONSale Co, Ltd. and renamed GungHo in 2003, the company has built a portfolio centered on free-to-play mobile titles, PC and console games, and related digital content services. Headquartered in Tokyo, GungHo leverages its proprietary platform technologies to deliver interactive experiences across a variety of devices.

The company’s flagship product is Puzzle & Dragons, a match-three puzzle game with role-playing elements that has achieved significant global download milestones.

