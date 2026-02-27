Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,027 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the January 29th total of 6,197 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,794,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 181,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,289 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $574,000.

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUSA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market, investment-grade, short-term bond index, overweighting to securities and sectors that have a higher yield potential while maintaining a comparable overall risk profile. NUSA was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

