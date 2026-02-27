Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 759309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the period.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHI was launched on Jul 27, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

