Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading 5.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 728,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,948,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 target price on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.87.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSV

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$334.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.49.

(Get Free Report)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Newcoast Silver Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.