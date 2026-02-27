OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Zacks reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 28.10%.The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

OPKO completed a second major asset sale of BioReference’s oncology assets and repositioned BioReference as a streamlined, regionally focused clinical lab with a national 4Kscore franchise, which management says positions the diagnostics business for sustained profitable growth in 2026 .

The company struck a collaboration with Regeneron (potentially >$1 billion in milestones plus royalties) and has an EBV vaccine partnership with Merck, providing non-dilutive funding and external development/commercial support for ModeX programs.

OPKO entered 2026 with a strong liquidity position (reported $369 million in cash/restricted cash) and an active buyback program (34.6M shares repurchased in 2025; ~$113M remaining authorization), which management is using alongside R&D investments.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,783. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $921.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,061,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,386,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,378 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 466.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

