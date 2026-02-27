Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.5450. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Seneca Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans. The company also offers financial planning and investment advisory services; and sells various insurance and investment products through broker networks.

