Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$16.15. Approximately 842,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 726,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.