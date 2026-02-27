Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.23 and last traded at $66.18. Approximately 11,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 31,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.95.

The stock has a market cap of $632.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

