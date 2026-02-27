Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $139.7250 and last traded at $139.7250. Approximately 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.4275.

AEOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Aeroports de Paris to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.82.

Aéroports de Paris, operating under the Groupe ADP umbrella, is the principal airport operator for the Paris metropolitan area, overseeing Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget airports. The company is responsible for airport management, passenger services, air traffic coordination, security operations and infrastructure development across its Paris hub. In addition to serving as a gateway to France, Aéroports de Paris handles cargo operations, maintenance support and ground handling services for a broad range of commercial, charter and cargo airlines.

Beyond its core aeronautical activities, Aéroports de Paris has developed substantial non-aeronautical revenues through retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, duty-free shopping, parking facilities and property leasing.

