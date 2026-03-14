Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.8750.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday.

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Voyager Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE VOYG opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.37. Voyager Technologies has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $73.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 62.98%.The business had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,514,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $13,738,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,184,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,607,000.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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