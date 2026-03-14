BTIG Research Upgrades Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) to Strong-Buy

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAPG. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $51.00 target price on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Ascentage Pharma Group International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Trading Up 1.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small?molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl?2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.