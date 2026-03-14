ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded at BTIG Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

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ImmunityBio Trading Up 7.3%

ImmunityBio stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of -0.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio

In related news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,925,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,989,665.25. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 501,967 shares of company stock worth $4,466,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,497,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 26.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,655,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after buying an additional 5,837,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after buying an additional 5,139,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,152,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,001 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More ImmunityBio News

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About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Further Reading

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