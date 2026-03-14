ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded at BTIG Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBRX
ImmunityBio Trading Up 7.3%
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio
In related news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,925,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,989,665.25. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 501,967 shares of company stock worth $4,466,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,497,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 26.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,655,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after buying an additional 5,837,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after buying an additional 5,139,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,152,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,001 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More ImmunityBio News
Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Anktiva approvals and sales growth are driving upside expectations — Zacks highlights recent approvals, growing U.S. uptake and global launches that set up a pivotal 2026 for Anktiva. IBRX Stock: Anktiva’s Approvals and What Comes Next
- Positive Sentiment: Company may benefit from a persistent BCG shortage that could accelerate Anktiva adoption in NMIBC; Zacks flags upcoming 2026 catalysts (FDA discussions, global launches, clinical milestones). IBRX and the BCG Shortage: A 2026 Catalyst Investors Are Tracking
- Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: Benzinga reports ImmunityBio completed manufacturing engineering programs for its NK-cell therapy platform — a milestone that could ease scale-up and broaden pipeline value. Why Is ImmunityBio Stock Soaring On Friday?
- Positive Sentiment: Sell-side support: BTIG initiated coverage with a Buy and $13 price target, signaling analyst confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Market narrative: MarketBeat/Barron’s coverage places ImmunityBio among small biotechs benefiting from powerful oncology launches (Anktiva), underscoring both growth potential and sector risk. Why 2 Small Biotechs May Hold the Key to New Cancer Treatments (IBRX)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and concentration risks: Zacks flags that the rally has pushed IBRX to roughly 33x sales for Anktiva and notes the premium assumes near-perfect commercialization; reliance on one product and a large 2025 net loss are key risk points. ImmunityBio Valuation: Paying 33x Sales for Anktiva
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.
Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunityBio
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Forget oil — this changes everything about American energy…
- This coin has everything going for it
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.