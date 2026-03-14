BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

BWLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of BW LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Dnb Carnegie downgraded shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BW LPG presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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BW LPG Stock Down 7.5%

BW LPG stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. BW LPG had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BW LPG by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its stake in BW LPG by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BW LPG by 10.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BW LPG by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BW LPG by 24.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

BW LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG (NYSE: BWLP) is a pure?play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company’s core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time? and voyage?charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi?refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end?users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

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