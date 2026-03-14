Sentient (SENT) Price Reaches $0.0216 on Top Exchanges

Sentient (SENT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Sentient has a market capitalization of $156.30 million and $24.60 million worth of Sentient was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentient has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Sentient token can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,505.21 or 1.00034211 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sentient Profile

Sentient’s launch date was November 9th, 2025. Sentient’s total supply is 34,359,738,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,237,878,887 tokens. Sentient’s official website is www.sentient.xyz. Sentient’s official Twitter account is @sentientagi. The official message board for Sentient is blog.sentient.xyz.

Sentient Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentient (SENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sentient has a current supply of 34,359,738,368 with 7,237,878,887 in circulation. The last known price of Sentient is 0.02134123 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $24,384,024.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sentient.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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