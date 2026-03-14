Defi App (HOME) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Defi App (HOME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Defi App token can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defi App has a market capitalization of $76.95 million and $6.83 million worth of Defi App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Defi App has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,505.21 or 1.00034211 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defi App Token Profile

Defi App launched on June 9th, 2025. Defi App’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,440,833,332 tokens. Defi App’s official message board is blog.defi.app. Defi App’s official Twitter account is @defiapp. The official website for Defi App is defi.app.

Buying and Selling Defi App

According to CryptoCompare, “Defi App (HOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defi App has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,440,833,332.9 in circulation. The last known price of Defi App is 0.02233208 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $6,612,226.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defi.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defi App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defi App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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