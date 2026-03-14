Ethena Labs (USDTb) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.19 Million (USDTB)

Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Ethena Labs (USDTb) token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Labs (USDTb) has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $7.19 million worth of Ethena Labs (USDTb) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethena Labs (USDTb) has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,505.21 or 1.00034211 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Labs (USDTb) Token Profile

Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s genesis date was December 15th, 2024. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s total supply is 835,771,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,455,953,691 tokens. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official website is usdtb.money.

Ethena Labs (USDTb) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Labs (USDtb) (USDtb) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Labs (USDtb) has a current supply of 835,771,800.28618257. The last known price of Ethena Labs (USDtb) is 1.00030541 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $320,405.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdtb.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Labs (USDTb) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Labs (USDTb) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Labs (USDTb) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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