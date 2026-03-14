CannabisCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $159.49 Thousand (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $159.49 thousand and $4.58 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,563.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.53 or 0.00646313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.23 or 0.00511106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00077305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.56 or 0.00294493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00011703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 335,752,783 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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