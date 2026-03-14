Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on March 31st

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a 7.1% increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Travel + Leisure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Travel + Leisure has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

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Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 5.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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