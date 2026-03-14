BugsCoin (BGSC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $818.70 Thousand

BugsCoin (BGSC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. BugsCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $818.70 thousand worth of BugsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BugsCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BugsCoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,505.21 or 1.00034211 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BugsCoin Profile

BugsCoin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2024. BugsCoin’s total supply is 14,745,800,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,081,643,825 tokens. BugsCoin’s official Twitter account is @aden_perpdex. The official website for BugsCoin is www.bugscoin.com. The official message board for BugsCoin is t.me/bugscoin_news.

BugsCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BugsCoin (BGSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BugsCoin has a current supply of 14,745,800,644 with 11,081,643,825.12633181 in circulation. The last known price of BugsCoin is 0.00090049 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $836,294.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bugscoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BugsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BugsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BugsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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