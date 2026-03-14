Orderly Trading Up 0.7% This Week (ORDER)

Orderly (ORDER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Orderly token can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orderly has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Orderly has a total market cap of $9.15 million and $3.50 million worth of Orderly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,505.21 or 1.00034211 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orderly Profile

Orderly’s genesis date was August 26th, 2024. Orderly’s total supply is 998,011,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,000,000 tokens. Orderly’s official Twitter account is @orderlynetwork. The official message board for Orderly is orderly.network/blog. Orderly’s official website is orderly.network.

Buying and Selling Orderly

According to CryptoCompare, “Orderly (ORDER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orderly has a current supply of 998,011,999.423792 with 367,354,059.40433685 in circulation. The last known price of Orderly is 0.05309016 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $3,660,839.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orderly.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orderly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orderly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orderly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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