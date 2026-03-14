PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $218.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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