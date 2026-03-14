Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on April 30th

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

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Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.25 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JonesTrading upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

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Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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