CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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CocaCola Price Performance

KO opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $332.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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