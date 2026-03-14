1,761,413 Shares in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Purchased by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,761,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,209,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.32% of Amer Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $108,562,000. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 221.5% during the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,499,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,861 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,887,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,066 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,533,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,170 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amer Sports Price Performance

Amer Sports stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura set a $39.80 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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