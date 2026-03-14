Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a 1.9% increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 63 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

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Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,320.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,757.53. The trade was a 53.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This represents a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

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Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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