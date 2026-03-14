iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IQ. Morgan Stanley set a $2.10 price objective on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.22 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IQ
iQIYI Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 199.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 432,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,571,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 390,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc is a leading online entertainment service provider headquartered in Beijing, China, offering a comprehensive portfolio of streaming video content across multiple genres. The company operates a subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) platform, complemented by advertising-supported content (AVOD) and pay-per-view offerings. Its digital library encompasses original series, feature films, variety shows, animation and documentaries, catering to diverse demographic segments and viewer preferences.
Originally launched by Baidu in 2010 as an online video site, iQIYI was formally rebranded in early 2012 and has since expanded its footprint beyond China’s domestic market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iQIYI
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Forget oil — this changes everything about American energy…
- This coin has everything going for it
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.