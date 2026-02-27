Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. 5,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.8185.
Several research analysts recently commented on MNARF shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: MNARF) is an open-ended real estate investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of multi-residential rental properties. Through its sponsor, Morguard Corporation, the trust focuses on acquiring, developing and managing apartment communities in key North American markets. Its asset mix spans mid-rise and high-rise buildings as well as purpose-built rental communities designed to serve a broad tenant base, from young professionals to families and seniors.
The trust leverages the property management and leasing capabilities of Morguard’s in-house team, providing services that include marketing, maintenance and tenant relations.
