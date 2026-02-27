Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Transat A.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canada-based integrated holiday travel group operating both as a tour operator and as an airline. Headquartered in Montreal, the company combines its airline subsidiary with retail and wholesale travel services to deliver packaged vacations, charter flights, and specialized travel solutions. Transat’s business model is built on vertical integration, allowing it to control key elements of the customer experience from booking to in-flight service.

Through its airline subsidiary, Air Transat, the company operates scheduled passenger flights between Canada and destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico and the United States.

