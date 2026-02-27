Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 19.16% of Franklin Exponential Data ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare. XDAT was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

