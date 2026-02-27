Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Trading Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. 584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Corbion Stock Down 9.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33.

About Corbion

Corbion NV (OTCMKTS: CSNVY) is a global leader in sustainable food and biobased ingredients. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company specializes in the development, production and sale of lactic acid and its derivatives, emulsifiers, enzymes and bio-preservation solutions. Corbion’s products are used to improve food quality and safety, extend shelf life, enhance nutritional value and support environmentally friendly materials.

The company’s core offerings include high-purity lactic acid, lactides for use in polylactic acid (PLA) bioplastics, and a range of specialty emulsifiers and enzymes for bakery, dairy, meat and plant-based applications.

