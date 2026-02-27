Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.0450 and last traded at $20.1050. 116,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Tesco Trading Down 1.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco plc is a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Founded in 1919 by Jack Cohen, the company grew from market stalls into one of the United Kingdom’s largest retailers. Tesco’s core business is food retailing, operated through a range of store formats including large-format hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores, supported by an established online grocery operation and home delivery services.

Beyond groceries, Tesco offers a broad mix of products and services such as clothing (the F&F brand), household goods, petrol forecourts, and general merchandise.

