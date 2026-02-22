CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.33% of CommVault Systems worth $1,026,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 131.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,261,000 after buying an additional 217,557 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 40.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth $7,265,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.59. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.58.

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $313.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.07 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 7.58%.CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $172,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,396.24. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $585,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,861,527.32. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,965 shares of company stock worth $991,812 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.58.

Positive Sentiment: Commvault was highlighted as a top digital infrastructure performer, which supports the company’s competitive positioning and revenue momentum. Commvault ranks among top digital infrastructure performers

Commvault was highlighted as a top digital infrastructure performer, which supports the company’s competitive positioning and revenue momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data released this week appears to be a reporting anomaly (entries show 0 shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio). The data as published is unreliable and should not be taken as a clear signal of changing short pressure. (Internal short?interest entries)

Short?interest data released this week appears to be a reporting anomaly (entries show 0 shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio). The data as published is unreliable and should not be taken as a clear signal of changing short pressure. (Internal short?interest entries) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 6,480 shares (~$585k at ~$90.28) and director/insider Gary Merrill sold multiple blocks (total ~4,485 shares across Feb. 18–19). Insider reductions can signal personal liquidity or rebalancing, but the timing and concentration may create negative sentiment among investors. Mirchandani Form 4 Merrill Form 4

Insider selling: CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 6,480 shares (~$585k at ~$90.28) and director/insider Gary Merrill sold multiple blocks (total ~4,485 shares across Feb. 18–19). Insider reductions can signal personal liquidity or rebalancing, but the timing and concentration may create negative sentiment among investors. Negative Sentiment: Sell?side downgrade: A recent analysis lowered CVLT to a “Hold”, citing higher leverage and tougher competition (notably Rubrik) despite strong quarterly results and raised guidance. That view highlights concerns about growth sustainability and relative execution versus peers. Downgrade article

Sell?side downgrade: A recent analysis lowered CVLT to a “Hold”, citing higher leverage and tougher competition (notably Rubrik) despite strong quarterly results and raised guidance. That view highlights concerns about growth sustainability and relative execution versus peers. Negative Sentiment: Investor probe: Pomerantz LLP has announced an investigation into CommVault on behalf of investors, which can prolong uncertainty and increase legal risk and potential costs if claims progress. This tends to pressure shares while details are unclear. Pomerantz investor alert

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

