Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) is a Sweden?based forest industry company and one of Europe’s largest private forest owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, SCA manages approximately 2.6 million hectares of forestland and operates an integrated value chain spanning timber harvesting, pulp production and bioenergy generation. The company’s operations are underpinned by a long?term commitment to sustainable forest management and certification standards.
The company’s core business activities include the production of softwood pulp for use in packaging, tissue and specialty paper products, as well as sawn timber and engineered wood products for the construction sector.
