RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.13 and last traded at GBX 13.13. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 208,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.32. The stock has a market cap of £8.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 9.01.

RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. RUA Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%.

The RUA Life Sciences group was created in April 2020 when AorTech International plc acquired RUA Medical Devices Ltd to create a fully formed medical device business. RUA Life Sciences is the holding company of the group trading through four businesses all exploiting the group’s polymer technology. Our vision is to improve the lives of millions of patients by improving and enabling medical devices with Elast-EonTM, the worlds leading long term implantable polyurethane.

