Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.68. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.