Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $515.00 to $627.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $540.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $506.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.05.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $552.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $565.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,065,000 after buying an additional 667,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Quanta Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

