NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 659.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, trading under the symbol NWHUF on the OTC market, is a Canada-based real estate investment trust focused exclusively on healthcare-related properties. The trust acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, outpatient clinics and hospital facilities leased to leading healthcare operators under long-term net lease arrangements. This specialized focus allows NorthWest Healthcare to deliver stable cash flows while capitalizing on the growing demand for modern, purpose-built healthcare infrastructure.

Since its initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2012, NorthWest Healthcare has expanded its platform through both greenfield developments and value-add acquisitions.

