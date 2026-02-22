Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 7,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRRSF. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The firm provides a suite of risk-mitigation products, including surety bonds, trade credit and political risk insurance, and various specialty insurance solutions designed to meet complex and niche client needs. Operating through multiple business segments, Trisura focuses on supporting clients in construction, financial institutions, and global trade by underwriting and managing credit exposures, contractual obligations, and unique operational risks.

Since its inception in 2013, Trisura has expanded its footprint across Canada and into the United States, serving domestic and multinational clients.

