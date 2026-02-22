ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218 and last traded at GBX 218.22. 19,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 67,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.

The firm has a market cap of £214.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 203.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 180.10.

In related news, insider Rob Keijsers acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 per share, with a total value of £8,610. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASA International is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, providing small, socially responsible financial services to low-income entrepreneurs, most of whom are women, across Asia and Africa. The company’s purpose is to reduce poverty and enable female empowerment through its mission of enhancing socio-economic progress of low-income entrepreneurs by increasing financial inclusion.

As at 31 December 2023, ASA International served 2.3m million clients in 13 countries, with 2,016 branches and 13,433 staff.

