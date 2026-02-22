Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 32,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 162,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

GSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Gatekeeper Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatekeeper Systems to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of C$170.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

