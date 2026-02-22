KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €1,110.00 and last traded at €1,120.00. 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1,130.00.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €1,021.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €968.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.75.

About KSB SE & Co. KGaA

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems. The Valves segment provides butterfly, globe, gate, control, diaphragm, and ball valves, as well as associated actuators and control systems. The KSB SupremeServ segment is involved in the installation, commissioning, start-up, inspection, servicing, maintenance, and repair of pumps, valves, and related systems for various applications; modular service concepts and system analyses for complete systems; and spare parts for pumps and valves.

Featured Stories

