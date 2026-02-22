ePlus inc. (PLUS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 18th

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.

ePlus stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. ePlus has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.63%.The company had revenue of $614.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $50,416.80. Following the sale, the director owned 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,162.84. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 311 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $27,582.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 57,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,611.53. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 1,271 shares of company stock valued at $113,219 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 361.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises and public-sector organizations maximize the value of their information technology investments. The company specializes in designing, implementing and managing complex IT infrastructures, with a focus on security, cloud computing, data center modernization and unified communications. By combining consulting services with software license management and hardware procurement, ePlus delivers end-to-end solutions that align with its clients’ strategic objectives.

The company’s offerings include cybersecurity assessments and managed security services, hybrid and public cloud deployments, network architecture and optimization, and collaboration platforms.

