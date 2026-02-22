Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Shares Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.1050 and last traded at $23.1050. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Osaka, Japan, with origins dating back to 1878. The company concentrates on the discovery, development and sale of prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, pain management, cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, central nervous system disorders and oncology. Shionogi’s mission emphasizes addressing unmet medical needs, particularly in the field of antimicrobial resistance, where it has developed both small-molecule antibiotics and novel treatment approaches.

The firm’s product portfolio comprises marketed therapies such as Cresemba (isavuconazole) for invasive fungal infections, and Fetroja (cefiderocol), a siderophore cephalosporin antibiotic for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

