StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Shares Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 7,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 26,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing and operating self-storage facilities across Canada. The company’s portfolio includes properties under the StorageVault, The Storage Box and Guardian Self Storage brands, offering a range of unit sizes and amenities designed to meet both personal and commercial needs.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, StorageVault Canada has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of new facilities.

