StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Shares Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 7,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 26,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing and operating self-storage facilities across Canada. The company’s portfolio includes properties under the StorageVault, The Storage Box and Guardian Self Storage brands, offering a range of unit sizes and amenities designed to meet both personal and commercial needs.
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, StorageVault Canada has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of new facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Only 500 people today…
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.