Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.
Global Beta Smart Income ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Beta Smart Income ETF
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Only 500 people today…
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Global Beta Smart Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Beta Smart Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.