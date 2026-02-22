Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Down 0.4%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV

(Get Free Report)

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector. As a blank check company, it raises capital through public offerings of units, each comprising shares of common stock and warrants, with the goal of identifying and completing a qualifying transaction.

The firm focuses on target businesses that leverage digital platforms for payments, lending, wealth and asset management, insurance technology or other fintech applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.