CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.6550 and last traded at $0.6449. Approximately 21,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 130,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $1.35 target price on shares of CanAlaska Uranium in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CVVUF) is a Canada?based mineral exploration company focused primarily on the discovery and development of uranium projects in Western Canada. Established in 1988 and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, CanAlaska maintains a diversified portfolio of exploration properties, with an emphasis on the prolific Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. The company is engaged in all stages of exploration, from initial target generation and airborne geophysics to deep?drill testing and resource estimation.

CanAlaska’s business model centers on securing high?potential tenure while partnering with larger industry players to advance drilling programs.

